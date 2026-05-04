Glen Matlock announces US digital release of '﻿I Was a Teenage Sex Pistol'﻿ doc

Founding Sex Pistols bassist Glen Matlock has announced the U.S. release of his documentary, I Was a Teenage Sex Pistol.

The film will be available to rent and buy on digital platforms on May 26, and will be available to preorder May 12.

"It tells the tale of my contribution to the band, which I think without it the group wouldn't have had the success it had," Matlock says in a statement. "For anybody interested in the birth of British punk and its effect on the then wider music scene, I'd suggest it’s essential viewing — but then I would say that!"

The doc includes interviews with Matlock, and fellow Pistols Steve Jones and Paul Cook, as well as Debby Harry, Chris Stein and the late Clem Burke of Blondie, Billy Idol and the late MC5 guitarist Wayne Kramer.

Matlock formed Sex Pistols alongside Jones, Cook and vocalist John "Johnny Rotten" Lydon, and co-wrote most of the songs on the band's one and only album, 1977's Never Mind the Bollocks, Here's the Sex Pistols. However, Matlock parted ways with the band during the recording process and was replaced by Sid Vicious, who died in 1979.

After various on-and-off reunions over the years, Sex Pistols got back together in 2024 with Matlock, Jones and Cook alongside vocalist Frank Carter in place of Lydon.

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