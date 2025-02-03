Gin Blossoms, Blues Traveler & Spin Doctors announce summer tour

The '90s called, and they have a tour for you.

Gin Blossoms, Blues Traveler and Spin Doctors are teaming up to hit the road together over the summer, starting on the Fourth of July at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado. The outing will conclude Sept. 14 at the Bourbon and Beyond festival in Louisville, Kentucky.

"Getting to play with dear old friends like Gin Blossoms and the Spin Doctors is one of the great benefits of a touring career that spans almost four decades now," says Blues Traveler's John Popper. "These are exceptional players and performers, and they push us to play even harder. Everybody digs in and makes each other better. We are looking forward to a great year of music!"

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time. If you want to hear "Hey Jealousy," "Run-Around" and "Two Princes" all in the same night, visit GinBlossoms.net or BluesTraveler.com for the full list of dates and all ticket info.

