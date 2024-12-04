Gibson unveils new replica of Jimmy Page’s iconic double neck guitar

Gibson has unveiled the newest addition to its Jimmy Page guitar collection.

The latest is a new replica of the Led Zeppelin rocker's most recognized guitar, his 1969 EDS-1275 Doubleneck, which he used on such songs as "Stairway to Haven," "The Song Remains The Same" and "Celebration."

The new Jimmy Page EDS-1275 Doubleneck VOS '69 Cherry is described as an “effective clone” of the original, with Gibson using 3D scanning technology while crafting the instrument. It also got “significant input” from Page while crafting the guitar.

Gibson first announced its collaborative partnership with Page back in February, and in March released a limited collector's edition of the 1969 EDS-1275 Doubleneck guitar, at a cost of $50,000. The new model comes at a more reasonable price of $9,999 and is available to order now.

Gibson also released the Jimmy Page 1964 SJ-200 and 1964 SJ-200 Collector's Edition guitars in October, which were inspired by Page’s own mid-'60s Gibson SJ-200 acoustic, which he used to record Led Zeppelin’s debut album.

