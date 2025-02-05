Ghost's Tobias Forge introduces new alias, Papa V Perpetua

By Josh Johnson

Ghost has introduced a new frontman. Well, sort of.

For every album cycle, band mastermind Tobias Forge assumes a new identity, usually as part of a line stemming from a character named Papa Emeritus. For example, for Ghost's last record, 2022's Impera, Forge went by the alias Papa Emeritus IV.

Now, Forge has announced the next character in the Papa lineage: Papa V Perpetua, who's set to perform at the massive Black Sabbath reunion/farewell show, taking place July 5 in Birmingham, England.

Presumably, we'll see more of Papa V Perpetua on Ghost's 2025 tour, which comes to the U.S. in July.

