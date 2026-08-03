Ghost's Tobias Forge taking part in ﻿'V/H/S/MIXTAPE'﻿ horror series

Tobias Forge of Ghost performs at MGM Grand Garden Arena on August 09, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Ghost frontman Tobias Forge is taking part in V/H/S/MIXTAPE, the latest installment of the V/H/S horror anthology series.

V/H/S/MIXTAPE "cranks the signature found-footage horror up to eleven with an electrifying new anthology where music and sound become the source of terror," according to a press release.

Forge's contribution, which will mark his debut as a filmmaker, will be an original music video.

V/H/S/MIXTAPE is set to premiere on the streaming service Shudder on Oct. 9.

You can also see Forge on the big screen in Ghost's upcoming concert film, 2 Big to Rig, which premieres in theaters on Aug. 26. The movie was recorded during Ghost's sold-out shows in Mexico City in 2025.

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