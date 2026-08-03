Ghost's Tobias Forge taking part in ﻿'V/H/S/MIXTAPE'﻿ horror series

Ghost frontman Tobias Forge is taking part in V/H/S/MIXTAPE, the latest installment of the V/H/S horror anthology series.
V/H/S/MIXTAPE "cranks the signature found-footage horror up to eleven with an electrifying new anthology where music and sound become the source of terror," according to a press release.
Forge's contribution, which will mark his debut as a filmmaker, will be an original music video.
V/H/S/MIXTAPE is set to premiere on the streaming service Shudder on Oct. 9.
You can also see Forge on the big screen in Ghost's upcoming concert film, 2 Big to Rig, which premieres in theaters on Aug. 26. The movie was recorded during Ghost's sold-out shows in Mexico City in 2025.
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