Ghost's '﻿Skeletá﻿' wins Swedish Grammis in hard rock/metal category

Ghost was among the winners at Wednesday's 2026 Grammis, the Swedish equivalent of the Grammys.

The band's latest record, 2025's Skeletá, earned the prize in the hard rock/metal album of the year category.

Ghost, which formed in Sweden, was the leading nominee for the 2026 Grammis, receiving a total of six nods, though they only came away with one win. Their other nominations included album of the year and artist of the year.

Ghost has previously won four Grammis. They've also won one Grammy, taking home best metal performance back in 2016 for "Cirice."

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