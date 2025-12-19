Ghost's Skele-Bot to help deliver food to those in need in LA

Tobias Forge of Ghost performs in concert during the band's Skeletour at the Moody Center on August 14, 2025 in Austin, Texas. (Amy E. Price/Getty Images)

Ghost will be helping provide food to those in need in Los Angeles.

The Swedish rockers have teamed up with the organization FeedLA to launch the Skele-Bot, a Ghost-themed food delivery robot.

Skele-Bot will be rolling through LA's Inglewood neighborhood on Friday. You can see video of it in action via Ghost's Instagram.

"Skeletour visited many cities this year and Ghost were humbled by the thousands and thousands of fans who joined them," Ghost writes in the post's caption, referring to the band's world tour behind their new album, Skeletá.

"We all share more similarities than differences," the post continues. "Let's not forget each other's basic needs. Come together, together as one this holiday season."

The Skeletour will conclude at Inglewood's Intuit Dome on Feb. 23.

