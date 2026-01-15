Ghost teases official release of 'It's a Sin' cover

Tobias Forge performing as Cardinal Copia of Ghost at Barclays Center on December 15, 2018 in New York City. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Ghost is set to officially release their cover of the Pet Shop Boys song "It's a Sin."

The recording, which was previously exclusive to deluxe editions of the 2018 Ghost album, Prequelle, will be available widely across streaming platforms on Friday.

The announcement was made in the latest chapter of Ghost's ongoing mythology series, streaming now on YouTube.

Ghost previously released a covers EP called Phantomime in 2023. It includes renditions of songs by Iron Maiden, Genesis and Tina Turner, among others.

The most recent Ghost album is 2025's Skeletá. The band's Skeletour continues Jan. 21 in Orlando, Florida.

