Ghost scares up first #1 album on ﻿'Billboard﻿ 200' with 'Skeletá'

Ghost has a #1 album on the Billboard 200 for the first time in their career.

Skeletá, the latest effort from the Swedish rockers, debuts at the top of the all-genre album sales chart with a total of 86,000 equivalent album units in its first week, 77,000 of which were traditional album sales. Both of those figures are career highs for Ghost.

Outside of Ghost's own personal metrics, Skeletá is the first album by a hard rock band to debut at #1 on the Billboard 200 since AC/DC's comeback album Power Up was released in November 2020. The last rock or alternative album to lead the chart was Coldplay's Moon Music, released in October 2024.

Skeletá is Ghost's sixth studio effort, and follows 2022's Impera. It includes the lead single "Satanized."

Ghost celebrated the arrival of Skeletá with instore midnight release events across the globe. They'll launch a U.S. tour in support of the record in July.

