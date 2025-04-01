Ghost releases new chapter in ongoing webseries

The lore of Ghost continues to expand in the latest episode of the band's web series.

Titled "Chapter 20: Arrival of a Secret Agent," the clip introduces two new characters, Mrs. Psaltarian and Judith, who work in the Ghost Ministry, a giant church/office that controls all aspects of the band.

We also get a glimpse into the life of Papa Emeritus IV, who's since been replaced as Ghost's new singer by frontman Tobias Forge's latest alias, Papa V Perpetua.

You can watch "Chapter 20: Arrival of a Secret Agent" streaming now on YouTube.

The episode comes after a recent interview Forge gave to NME, in which he suggested that the Ghost may be coming to an end.

"I think that there might be an end to the storytelling because it's not productive to have this endless soap opera," Forge said. "If fans need the lore in order to like the band, then that element will probably be over quite soon."

Ghost will release a new album, Skeletá, on April 25. They'll launch a U.S. tour in July.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

