Ghost premieres trailer for upcoming ﻿'2 Big to Rig'﻿ concert film

Ghost has premiered the trailer for the band's upcoming concert film, 2 Big to Rig.

As previously reported, the movie captures the "Square Hammer" outfit's two 2025 shows in Mexico City during their Skeletour world tour.

The trailer, which you can watch streaming now on YouTube, begins with a voiceover teasing, "You have been chosen to partake in a ritual celebration the world has not yet seen."

It then cuts to concert and backstage footage, revealing where the film's title comes from thanks to a crew member who says, "The show's too big to rig. I mean, we do pull it off everyday."

2 Big to Rig will premiere in cinemas and IMAX on Aug. 26. For ticket info and screening locations, visit 2BigtoRig.com.

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