Ghost premieres new animated "Mary on a Cross" & "The Future Is a Foreign Land" videos

Loma Vista Recordings

By Josh Johnson

Ghost has premiered new animated videos for "Mary on a Cross" and "The Future Is a Foreign Land."

The clip for "Mary on a Cross," the non-album track that became an unexpected TikTok sensation, was included in Ghost's Rite Here Rite Now concert film, which combines footage from their 2023 shows in Los Angeles with an original narrative continuing the band's long-running mythology.

"The Future Is a Foreign Land," meanwhile, is a new tune recorded for the Rite Here Rite Now soundtrack, which arrives in full on Friday.

Rite Here Rite Now debuted in theaters in June and was dubbed the "highest-grossing hard rock cinema event ever in North America."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!