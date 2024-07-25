Ghost premieres new animated "Mary on a Cross" & "The Future Is a Foreign Land" videos

Ghost has premiered new animated videos for "Mary on a Cross" and "The Future Is a Foreign Land."

The clip for "Mary on a Cross," the non-album track that became an unexpected TikTok sensation, was included in Ghost's Rite Here Rite Now concert film, which combines footage from their 2023 shows in Los Angeles with an original narrative continuing the band's long-running mythology.

"The Future Is a Foreign Land," meanwhile, is a new tune recorded for the Rite Here Rite Now soundtrack, which arrives in full on Friday.

Rite Here Rite Now debuted in theaters in June and was dubbed the "highest-grossing hard rock cinema event ever in North America."

