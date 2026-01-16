Ghost officially releases 'It's a Sin' cover

Ghost has officially released their cover of the Pet Shop Boys song "It's a Sin."

The recording was previously exclusive to a deluxe version of Ghost's 2018 album, Prequelle, but you can now listen to it via the streaming platform of your choice.

The cover is also accompanied by a lyric video streaming now on YouTube.

Ghost previously released a covers EP called Phantomime in 2023. It includes renditions of songs by Iron Maiden, Genesis and Tina Turner, among others.

The most recent Ghost album is 2025's Skeletá. The band's Skeletour continues Jan. 21 in Orlando, Florida.

