Ghost leads nominees for 2026 Swedish Grammis

Ghost is the leading nominee for the 2026 Grammis, the Swedish equivalent of the Grammys.

The Tobias Forge-led band, which formed in Sweden, received a total of six nods, including for artist of the year and album of the year for their 2025 effort, Skeletá.

The 2026 Grammis will take place April 29 in Stockholm and will stream live on YouTube.

Ghost has previously won four Grammis, most recently in 2023 for their album Impera in the hard rock/metal category.

As for the Grammys, Ghost was nominated for the 2026 show in the best metal performance category with the Skeletá track "Lachryma."

