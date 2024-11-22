Ghost-inspired ﻿'Sister Imperator'﻿ comic book due out in 2025

Having already leapt from the stage to the big screen, Ghost is now headed to the page.

A comic book series inspired by the "Mary on a Cross" band's ever-growing mythology is due out in 2025. The four-issue Sister Imperator, co-written by frontman Tobias Forge, will debut on March 5 via Dark Horse Comics.

"As a fan of Ghost, working with Tobias to bring his vision of Sister Imperator's story to life was a dream come true," says co-writer Corinna Bechko. "Her history is rich, tragic, and brutal in ways that transcend what people might think they know about her character."

The characters of the Ghost universe were also explored in the film Rite Here Rite Now, which premiered in theaters in June. Its box office haul was deemed the "highest-grossing hard rock cinema event ever in North America."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.