Ghost has 'nothing else planned' beyond current tour, says Tobias Forge

Tobias Forge of Ghost performs on a stop of the band's Skeletour tour at MGM Grand Garden Arena on August 09, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

If you're wondering what Ghost will do next after finishing their ongoing Skeletour, then you and Tobias Forge have something in common.

The Ghost frontman tells Canada's Global News that the band currently has "nothing else planned" beyond the tour, which supports their latest album, 2025's Skeletá.

"The future right now is very open," Forge says.

Forge adds that he is currently working on recording a new project that isn't related to Ghost.

"I actually do not know exactly what and when anything will happen," Forge says. "That's a good thing, because for 15 years now, we've been going at it non-stop where cycles have basically just sort of been stitched together."

The Skeletour is expected to continue Wednesday in Uncasville, Connecticut, after three shows were canceled due to the weekend's winter storm. The outing concludes Feb. 23 in Los Angeles.

