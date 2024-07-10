Ghost announces online premiere of 'Rite Here Rite Now'

Trafalgar Releasing

By Josh Johnson

Ghost's Rite Here Rite Now is headed online.

The film will premiere on the Veeps streaming platform July 20. Tickets are on sale now via Veeps.com/ghost.

Rite Here Rite Now combines footage from Ghost's 2023 concerts in Los Angeles with an original narrative continuing the band's elaborate mythology. Its June theatrical run brought in a gross of over $5 million, and was declared the "highest-grossing hard rock cinema event ever in North America."

The Rite Here Rite Now soundtrack will drop July 26.

