Ghost announces collaboration with Roblox

Ghost is teaming up with Roblox.

The Swedish rockers have announced a collaboration with the online game platform, which brings the character of Frater Imperator, formerly known as Papa Emeritus IV, into the Roblox world.

"Meet your new boss - Frater Imperator from Ghost!" reads the Roblox event description. "Complete your tasks or risk being run out of the Ministry. Can you survive working for the former pontiff?"

For more info, visit Roblox.com.

In addition to the virtual world, you can catch Ghost in person on their U.S. tour, launching in July. The outing supports the new Ghost album, Skeletá, out now.

