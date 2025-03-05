Ghost announces new album, 'Skeletá'

Loma Vista Recordings
By Josh Johnson

Ghost has announced a new album called Skeletá.

The follow-up to Impera will be released April 25. The record marks the debut of frontman Tobias Forge's latest character, Papa V Perpetua.

"We wish to inform you that with just a few plumes of smoke our PERPETUAL state of anticipation has subsided," Ghost says. "We learned patience is key to opening any door in life. Let us celebrate the crowning of Papa V Perpetua and the announcement of Ghost's six-six-sixth psalm, Skeletá."

You can listen to lead single "Satanized" now via digital outlets, and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

Ghost will launch a U.S. tour in support of Skeletá in July.

Here's the Skeletá track list:

"Peacefield"
"Lachryma"
"Satanized"
"Guiding Lights"
"De Profundis Borealis"
"Cenotaph"
"Missilia Amori"
"Marks of the Evil One"
"Umbra"
"Excelsis"

