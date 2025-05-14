Get $30 tickets for The Offspring, The Black Keys & more with Live Nation's Ticket to Summer promo

By Jill Lances & Andrea Dresdale

Live Nation is once again giving fans a way to enjoy live music this summer at a bargain price.

The concert promoter is set to launch what it's calling $30 Ticket to Summer, offering $30 all-in concert tickets to over 1,000 shows at select amphitheaters across the country.

The promotion includes concerts from artists like The Offspring, The Black Keys, Volbeat, Billy Idol, Coheed and Cambria, Pantera, Pierce the Veil and Slightly Stoopid, as well as double bills like Papa Roach and Rise Against, and Live and Collective Soul.

The promotion starts May 21 at 10 a.m. local time, and here's how it works: Go to LiveNation.com/TickettoSummer to see the full list of participating events. Once you choose your show, look for the tickets labeled "$30 Ticket to Summer," add the tickets to your cart and go to checkout.

You can also get early access via T-Mobile and Rakuten on May 20.

