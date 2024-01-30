Gary Clark Jr. announces US tour supporting upcoming ﻿'JPEG RAW'

Warner Records

By Josh Johnson

Gary Clark Jr. has scheduled a U.S. tour in support of his newly announced upcoming album, JPEG RAW.

The headlining outing kicks off May 8 in Fort Worth, Texas, and wraps up June 13 in Raleigh, North Carolina, ahead of Clark's performance at Bonnaroo on June 14. Clark will also play a show in Los Angeles on August 21 at a to-be-announced venue.

A presale begins Wednesday, January 31, at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets will be available to the general public beginning Friday, February 2, at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit GaryClarkJr.com.

JPEG RAW, the follow-up to 2019's This Land, arrives March 22 and includes collaborations with Stevie Wonder and George Clinton. Clark previewed the album with a four-song sampler, including tracks called "Maktub," "JPEG RAW," "This Is Who We Are" and "Hyperwave."

You can also catch Clark perform on NBC's The Tonight Show on February 16.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

