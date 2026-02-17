Gary Clark Jr. launches new signature guitar with Gibson

Gary Clark Jr. performs on stage at the O2 Forum Kentish Town on October 15, 2024 in London, England. (C Brandon/Redferns)

Gary Clark Jr. has launched a new signature guitar with Gibson.

The Gibson Custom Gary Clark Jr. ES‑355 marks Clark's third collaboration with Gibson, following his signature SG and Epiphone Casino guitarist.

"Inspired by the first time he saw B.B. King command the stage with one, the ES‑355 has become Clark's new number‑one guitar, now reimagined with the craftsmanship and detail of the Gibson Custom Shop," a press release reads.

The guitar costs $7,999. It's available online at Gibson.com, and at the Gibson Garage locations in Nashville and London.

Clark's most recent album is 2024's JPEG RAW.

