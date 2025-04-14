Garbage's Shirley Manson responds to headline deeming look 'unrecognizable'

Premiere Of Sony Pictures Classics' "Becoming Led Zeppelin" Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
By Josh Johnson

Garbage frontwoman Shirley Manson has responded to a Daily Mail headline claiming that the band looks "unrecognizable" in their latest press shot.

"What is THIS supposed to mean?!?" Manson writes in an Instagram post. "The Druids" -- meaning the other members of the band --  "look almost exactly the same as they have always done for thirty years so I can't help thinking this is directed at me."

"Look - I’m nearly sixty years old," she continues. "Of course I'm not going to look anything like my late twenties self?!? Quite honestly I think it would be a bit creepy if I did but hey that's just me."

Manson adds that she feels the language in the headline "is weaponized to put a woman like me in my place."

"I shall continue to age as I am," Manson writes. "I will continue to wrinkle and flub - lose an inch of my height here and gain a new inch or two there - but I will still look cute in my [pajamas] with bed head and no make up on and I will always - no matter what I look like - no matter what they say about me - I will always - and forever - rock HARDER than most."

Garbage will release a new album, Let All That We Imagine Be the Light, on May 30.

