Garbage shares new song, 'Get Out My Face AKA Bad Kitty'

Garbage has shared a new song called "Get Out My Face AKA Bad Kitty," a track off the band's upcoming album, Let All That We Imagine Be the Light.

While frontwoman Shirley Manson doesn't actually sing the phrase "Bad Kitty" in the song, she does declare, "Get your face out of my face now or I'll scream."

You can listen to "Get Out My Face AKA" now via digital outlets.

Let All That We Imagine Be the Light is due out May 30. It's the follow-up to 2021's No Gods No Masters.

Garbage will launch a U.S. headlining tour in September. They're also opening for a My Chemical Romance show in August.

