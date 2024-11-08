The Funeral Portrait notches first #1 single on 'Billboard' Mainstream Rock chart

By Josh Johnson

The Funeral Portrait has grabbed hold of the top spot on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart with their single "Suffocate City."

The track, which features Ice Nine Kills frontman Spencer Charnas, gives The Funeral Portrait their first #1 on the ranking.

"Suffocate City" also marks Charnas' first leader on Mainstream Rock Airplay — his peak with Ice Nice Kills is #9 with "A Grave Mistake."

Two other artists have landed their first #1 on Mainstream Rock Airplay in 2024: Daughtry with "Artificial," and Wage War with "Magnetic."

In addition to conquering a Billboard chart, The Funeral Portrait's 2024 has included putting out a new record, Greetings from Suffocate City, and touring with Five Finger Death Punch and Marylin Manson.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

