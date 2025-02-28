The Funeral Portrait announces 'Greetings from Suffocate City' ﻿deluxe album

The Funeral Portrait has announced a deluxe version of the band's album Greetings from Suffocate City.

The expanded set is due out June 13. Among the included bonus tracks is a collaborative new version of the song "Holy Water" featuring Five Finger Death Punch frontman Ivan Moody, which is out now.

"Before our tour together, I wasn't too familiar with The Funeral Portrait's music, so I didn't know what to expect," Moody says. "But after watching them night after night, seeing how they commanded the stage and connected with the crowd, I was absolutely hooked. The passion, intensity, and raw emotion they bring to their performances make them one of the most exciting new bands out there."

The original Greetings from Suffocate City dropped in 2024. The song "Suffocate City," which features Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills, hit #1 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

The Funeral Portrait is currently on tour.

