The Funeral Portrait earns rare ﻿'Billboard'﻿ chart feat with 'Dark Thoughts' single

Lee Jennings of The Funeral Portrait performs at Saturn Birmingham on June 10, 2025 in Birmingham, Alabama. (David A. Smith/Getty Images)

The Funeral Portrait is alive once again at the top of the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

The band's current single, "Dark Thoughts," has reached #1 on the ranking.

In fact, all of The Funeral Portrait songs that have charted on Mainstream Rock Airplay — "Dark Thoughts," "Suffocate City" featuring Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills and "Holy Water" featuring Ivan Moody of Five Finger Death Punch — have eventually reached the #1 spot. The Funeral Portrait now joins an exclusive club of artists who've scored at least three straight #1 hits on Mainstream Rock Airplay to begin their career.

The only other members of that club are 3 Doors Down, The Pretty Reckless and Jelly Roll. 3 Doors Down accomplished the feat with their first three singles, "Kryptonite," "Loser" and "Duck and Run," while The Pretty Reckless' reign on Mainstream Rock Airplay began with four straight #1s: "Heaven Knows," "Messed Up World," "Follow Me Down" and "Take Me Down."

As for Jelly Roll, every one of the four songs the country rocker has charted on Mainstream Rock Airplay eventually landed at #1: "Dead Man Walking," "Need a Favor," "Liar" and the Falling in Reverse collaboration, "All My Life."

"Dark Thoughts," "Suffocate City" and "Holy Water" are all songs from The Funeral Portrait's album Greetings from Suffocate City or its deluxe version. The band also just released a new live album, Live from Suffocate City, on Friday.

