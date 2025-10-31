The Funeral Portrait announces ﻿'Live from Suffocate City'﻿ live album + concert film

The Funeral Portrait has announced a new live album and concert film, Live from Suffocate City.

The set was recorded during the "Holy Water" rockers' hometown show in Atlanta, dubbed the Suffocate City Town Hall Meeting.

Live from Suffocate City is due out Jan. 16, 2026. You can watch the performance of the song "Voodoo Doll" streaming on YouTube.

"'Voodoo Doll' is about the pain of watching someone you love disappear into addiction, that helplessness of trying to save them when they don't want to be saved," says frontman Lee Jennings. "Performing it live at the first Suffocate City Town Hall hit differently; you could feel every word echo back from the crowd. This live video that's taken from our Blu-ray captures that raw emotion exactly how it felt that night."

The Funeral Portrait's most recent studio album is 2024's Greetings from Suffocate City. A deluxe version dropped in June.

