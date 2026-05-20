'Fully independent' Avenged Sevenfold buys back masters to 'The Stage' ﻿album

Avenged Sevenfold is now in full control of The Stage.

The "Bat Country" metallers have announced that they've purchased back the masters and rights to their 2016 album, which was originally released through Capitol Records. The deal includes the deluxe version of The Stage, which now includes the four live tracks recorded on the Capitol Records rooftop.

"After 26 years, Avenged Sevenfold is now a fully independent band," A7X writes in a Facebook post. "The Stage is now a part of that independence. It's an album that tackled AI, political and social critique, simulation theory and existentialism in 2016. All things that seem to be even more significant this day and age."

The band adds, "We are aware the 10 year anniversary is coming up and are looking forward to that."

The Stage marked the first Avenged Sevenfold album to feature drummer Brooks Wackerman and was released without any prior announcement.

Avenged Sevenfold has since put out one more album, Life Is But a Dream..., in 2023. Their most recent release is the 2025 single, "Magic."

You can catch Avenged Sevenfold on tour with Good Charlotte kicking off in July.

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