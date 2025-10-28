Full Sonic Temple 2026 lineup revealed, including additional headliners Shinedown & Tool

Sonic Temple 2026 lineup. (Danny Wimmer Presents)
By Josh Johnson

The full lineup for the 2026 Sonic Temple festival has been revealed.

Shinedown and Tool will join the previously announced My Chemical Romance and Bring Me the Horizon in headlining the four-day event, which takes place May 14-17 in Columbus, Ohio.

"[Drummer] Barry [Kerch], [guitarist] Zach [Myers], [bassist] Eric [Bass] and I have waited for this opportunity to be a headliner at Sonic Temple for a very long time," says Shinedown frontman Brent Smith. "We are going to go all out for this performance. We know the fans have very high expectations. So with that being said, we are going to give all of Ohio everything we've got!!!!"

The bill also includes Breaking Benjamin, The Offspring, Marylin Manson, Megadeth, Pierce the Veil, Staind, Good Charlotte, Godsmack, All Time Low, Halestorm, Motionless in White, Lamb of God, Rise Against, Sublime, Bush, Coheed and Cambria, Stone Temple Pilots, Black Veil Brides and Black Label Society, among many more.

Passes are on sale now. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit SonicTempleFestival.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!