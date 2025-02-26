Full 'phase one' lineup for returning Warped Tour revealed

After a month of daily artist announcements, the returning Warped Tour has unveiled what it calls the full "phase one" of its 2025 lineups.

Among those playing one or several of the three stops are mgk, Sublime, A Day to Remember, Falling in Reverse, All Time Low, Asking Alexandria, Avril Lavigne, Escape the Fate, FEVER 333, Ice Nine Kills, Mod Sun, Motion City Soundtrack, Of Mice & Men, Black Veil Brides, The All-American Rejects, The Funeral Portrait, The Interrupters, Flyleaf's Lacey Sturm and Yellowcard.

Each bill also still has a number of blurred-out names, which are expected to be announced by May 19.

Warped Tour 2025 takes place June 14-15 in Washington, D.C., July 26-27 in Long Beach, California, and Nov. 15-16 in Orlando, Florida. The last Warped event was held in 2019.

For the full lineups and all ticket info, visit VansWarpedTour.com.

