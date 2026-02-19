Full 2026 Milwaukee Summerfest lineup announced

The full lineup for the 2026 Milwaukee Summerfest has been announced. The festival takes place over three weekends — June 18-20, June 25-27 and July 2-4 — across multiple stages.

The many artists performing include the previously announced headliner Muse, as well as Myles Smith, Megadeth, Passion Pit, Halestorm, Spoon, All Time Low, Echo & the Bunnymen, The Revivalists, Grouplove, Kaleo, Third Eye Blind, The Temper Trap, Wolfmother, David Lee Roth, Gene Simmons Band, Candlebox and Goldfinger.

"As an independent music festival, we are thrilled to deliver this one-of-a-kind lineup that features an incredible mix of genres and artists," said Sarah Pancheri, president and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. "We're excited to welcome fans from around the globe to celebrate and create memories that only live music can provide."

A nine-day pass for Summerfest is available now through Feb. 25 at midnight for $58. Single-day general admission, three-day passes and VIP seating are also available now. More info on tickets and the full lineup can be found at Summerfest.com.

