Full 2026 Louder than Life lineup announced

The full lineup for the 2026 Louder than Life festival has been unveiled.

Alongside the previously announced headliners My Chemical Romance and Iron Maiden, the top of the bill features Tool and Limp Bizkit.

Other artists on the lineup include Pantera, Pierce the Veil, Gojira, The Prodigy, Sublime, Papa Roach, A Day to Remember, BABYMETAL, Megadeth, Danzig, Halestorm, Rise Against, Alice Cooper, Ice Nine Kills, Jimmy Eat World, The Mars Volta, Mastodon, The Used, Bilmuri, Coheed and Cambria, The Pretty Reckless, Taking Back Sunday, Sleeping with Sirens and In This Moment.

Passes are on sale now. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit LouderthanLifeFestival.com.

