Freaky (Friday) Styley: Jamie Lee Curtis really liked 'The Rise of the Red Hot Chili Peppers' doc

Anthony Kiedis, Flea, Hillel Slovak and Jack Irons in 'The Rise of the Red Hot Chili Peppers: Our Brother, Hillel.' (Courtesy of Netflix © 2026)

In addition to advocating for more matinee concerts, Jamie Lee Curtis has another music take.

The Oscar-winning actress has shared her review of the new documentary The Rise of the Red Hot Chili Peppers: Our Brother, Hillel, in an Instagram post. It begins, in all caps, "HOLY S***! THIS IS MIND BLOWING! I AM F****** MOTIVATED!"

The film, which premiered Friday on Netflix, is about the early days of RHCP and specifically focuses on the artistic vision of original guitarist Hillel Slovak, who died in 1988. It includes interviews with frontman Anthony Kiedis and bassist Flea.

"Am stunned at the depth of these friendships, the saving grave of friends connecting through music and the transformation that one person can give another," Curtis' post reads. "Also the pain and suffering of addiction, the miracle of recovery and mostly the PUNK FUNK ROCK OF BEING ALIVE!"

Following the doc's original announcement, the Peppers clarified that the film is not a Red Hot Chili Peppers documentary and that they "had nothing to do with it creatively." The band added that Kiedis and Flea gave interviews for the movie "out of love and respect for Hillel and his memory."

"We have not yet made a Red Hot Chili Peppers documentary," the statement read. "The central subject of this current Netflix special is Hillel Slovak and we hope it sparks interest in him and his work."

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