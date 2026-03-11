Freaks, start your engines: Korn's Jonathan Davis to be grand marshal at Pennzoil 400 race

Jonathan Davis of Korn performs during Pinkpop Festival on June 22, 2025 in Landgraaf, Netherlands. (Didier Messens/Getty Images)

Korn frontman Jonathan Davis will serve as the grand marshal for the upcoming Pennzoil 400 NASCAR race, taking place Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The "Freak on a Leash" rocker will deliver, as a press release puts it, "the most anticipated words in motorsports," presumably referring to, "Drivers, start your engines."

"Our concerts are loud, fast, and full of chaos, which sounds a lot like a NASCAR race," Davis says. "I'm excited to jump into that world and soak up the energy of the track in Las Vegas."

Davis will stick around in Sin City following the race for Korn's headlining set at Vegas' Sick New World festival, taking place April 25. System of a Down will headline as well.

