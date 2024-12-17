Fozzy announces 2025 leg of 25th anniversary tour

Fozzy has added a 2025 leg to the band's 25th anniversary tour.

The newly announced outing kicks off April 17 in Springfield, Missouri, and concludes May 12 in Wyandotte, Michigan.

A presale is open now, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. ET. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit FozzyRock.com.

Fozzy first launched their 25th anniversary tour in October. The upcoming shows will feature "new songs and a wild celebration of 25 years each and every night," the group teases.

