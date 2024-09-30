Founding Porno for Pyros bassist hopes Perry Farrell "gets help"

Founding Porno for Pyros bassist Martyn LeNoble hopes that his former bandmate Perry Farrell "gets help."

LeNoble, who played with Farrell in PfP during their original run in the '90s and for several shows during their 2022 reunion, made the comment on social media after deleting several posts criticizing the Jane's Addiction frontman. According to Stereogum, LeNoble called Farrell "the worst frontman I've ever worked with" in one post.

"Perry doesn't show up for rehearsals, sound checks, writing, etc," LeNoble reportedly wrote. "He jumps in late with s***** lyrics. Some I had to tell him were terrible. Unprepared, wild eyed, not present, high. Motherf***** does it over and over again."

LeNoble then wrote, "Deleted my posts. There was no need for me to pile it on. I hope PF gets help."

Farrell, of course, has been in the news after throwing a punch at Jane's guitarist Dave Navarro during a concert, leading the group to cancel the remainder of the tour and go on hiatus. Farrell later apologized for his "inexcusable behavior," and his wife said he's seeking medical treatment.

