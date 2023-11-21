Forty Six & 2112: Tool joined by Rush's Alex Lifeson during Toronto show

By Josh Johnson

Tool's show in Toronto on Monday, November 20, got an extra dose of prog courtesy of Alex Lifeson.

The Rush guitarist joined Maynard James Keenan and company onstage for a rendition of their song "Jambi." According to setlist.fm, the performance also included elements from the Rush tune "A Passage to Bangkok."

Toronto, of course, is Rush's hometown. Lifeson is set to play another Toronto show at the upcoming Andy Kim Christmas benefit concert, taking place December 6.

Tool is also staying in Toronto to headline a second night on Tuesday, November 21. That will mark the final date on their fall North American tour; a winter leg is set to launch in January.

