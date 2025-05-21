Former Joey Jordison band Sinsaenum dedicates upcoming album to late Slipknot drummer

The band Sinsaenum, which featured Joey Jordison, is paying tribute to the late Slipknot drummer with their upcoming album, In Devastation.

The record is due out Aug. 8 and is also dedicated to guitarist Frédéric Leclercq's late father. You can listen to the title track now.

"I was devastated, hence the title of this album," Leclercq says. "But we knew we had to carry on. This record is our tribute to my father, to Joey, and to anyone who's ever had to find strength in their darkest moments."

Jordison was the original drummer of Sinsaenum and played on the band's first two albums, 2016's Echoes of the Tortured and 2018's Repulsion for Humanity. He died in 2021 at age 46.

