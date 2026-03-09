Former Dead Kennedys singer Jello Biafra hospitalized following stroke

Jello Biafra performs onstage during Hardly Strictly Bluegrass festival at Golden Gate Park on October 8, 2017 in San Francisco, California. (Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Jello Biafra, founding member and former lead singer of the seminal punk band Dead Kennedys, has been hospitalized after suffering a stroke on Saturday.

"I hopped out of my bed because I needed to pee, and my left leg just collapsed under me and I fell to the floor," Biafra writes in an Instagram post published Monday by his record label, Alternative Tentacles. "I couldn't even break the fall with my left arm because it wasn't working either. I tried to hop back up again, and I couldn't. I realized I had 'fallen and I can't get up!'"

"It was [at] this point I thought, 'Oh s***, I'm having a stroke!'" he continues. "I still have a lot of great stuff in me, but right now I gotta lotta of rehabbing to do."

The post adds that Biafra is currently stable and updates will be provided as they come.

Biafra formed Dead Kennedys in 1978 alongside guitarists East Bay Ray and 6025, bassist Klaus Flouride and drummer Ted. The band released four albums before breaking up in 1986.

Dead Kennedys reformed in 2001 without Biafra, and the relationship between the two camps has remained contentious.

