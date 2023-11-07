Foo Fighters headlining Denmark's 2024 Roskilde Festival

Foo Fighters have added another European festival to their 2024 schedule.

Dave Grohl and company will headline Denmark's Roskilde Festival, taking place June 29 to July 6. The performance will mark the Foos' only 2024 concert in Scandinavia.

For ticket info, visit Roskilde-Festival.dk.

Foo Fighters' 2024 also includes headlining France's Hellfest and a U.S. tour launching in July. They also have dates in the U.K. and New Zealand.

The Foos will be supporting their latest album, But Here We Are, which dropped in June.

