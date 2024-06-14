Foo Fighters unearth previously unreleased song "Unconditional" to begin UK tour

Foo Fighters unearthed a previously unreleased song called "Unconditional" during the first night of their U.K. tour on Thursday.

In a statement obtained by ABC Audio, a rep for Dave Grohl and company describes the track as "lost treasure" and a "darkly melodic earworm partially written and demo'd during home studio sessions years ago — but ultimately left unfinished."

"The band's rediscovery of 'Unconditional' happened in true spontaneous Foo Fighters fashion," the statement continues. "The song came up in conversation during rehearsals for the UK tour, and all it took was one run-through. The decision was made instantly to share it with everyone in the same way — live. "

Foo Fighters' U.K. tour continues into late June and will be followed by a European festival run. They'll launch a U.S. stadium tour in July.

The Foos are touring in support of their latest album, 2023's But Here We Are.

