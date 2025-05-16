Foo Fighters part ways with drummer Josh Freese

Josh Freese is no longer the drummer in Foo Fighters.

In an Instagram post Friday, Freese writes, "The Foo Fighters called me Monday night to let me know they've decided 'to go in a different direction with their drummer.'"

"No reason was given," Freese continues. "Regardless, I enjoyed the past two years with them, both on and off stage, and I support whatever they feel is best for the band."

Freese was announced as the new Foo Fighters drummer in 2023, stepping into the large shoes left by the late Taylor Hawkins, who died in 2022. Prior to joining the Foos, Freese had played in bands including Nine Inch Nails, Guns N' Roses, The Offspring and A Perfect Circle.

"In my 40 years of drumming professionally, I've never been let go from a band, so while I'm not angry—just a bit shocked and disappointed," Freese writes. "But as most you know I've always worked freelance and bounced between bands so, I'm fine."

He concludes, "Stay tuned for my 'Top 10 possible reasons Josh got booted from the Foo Fighters' list."

Earlier in the week, Foo Fighters announced their first show of 2025: the Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix in October. It's also the band's first announced live performance since Dave Grohl's 2024 infidelity scandal.

