Foo Fighters headlining 2026 BottleRock Napa Valley festival

Foo Fighters are headlining the 2026 BottleRock Napa Valley festival, taking place May 22-24 in Napa, California.

The bill also includes Lorde, LCD Soundsystem, sombr, Papa Roach, Mt. Joy, Slightly Stoopid, Rilo Kiley, AJR, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Bush, Matt Maeson, Tom Morello, almost monday, Good Neighbours, The Warning and Chevy Metal.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. PT. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit BottleRockNapaValley.com.

Foo Fighters are also headlining Florida's Welcome to Rockville festival in May before launching a full U.S. stadium tour in August.

