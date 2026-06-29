Foo Fighters cover The Beatles & jam with Dave Grohl's daughter's boyfriend at Liverpool shows

Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters performs onstage during the 2026 MusiCares Person of the Year at Los Angeles Convention Center on January 30, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Foo Fighters played the second of two shows in Liverpool, England, on Saturday and didn't leave town without paying tribute to The Beatles.

The set included the live debut of Dave Grohl and company's cover of the Abbey Road track "I Want You (She's So Heavy."

The Beatles, of course, formed in Liverpool.

Meanwhile, the Foos' first Liverpool show included an appearance by a fan named Max, who held a sign asking to play a song if he solved a Rubik's Cube onstage. Grohl then invited Max up, and after he fulfilled the challenge, invited him to play drums on the Foos song "Rope."

After the performance, it was revealed that Max wasn't a random fan, but the boyfriend of Grohl's daughter Harper Grohl. The moment was put together to celebrate Max's 18th birthday.

In even more Foo Fighters Liverpool happenings, the concerts were preceded by a performance of "Times Like These" by students of Liverpool's Anfield Road Primary School. You can watch that streaming now on YouTube.

Foo Fighters are currently touring Europe in support of their album Your Favorite Toy, which dropped in April. The tour will come to North America starting in August.

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