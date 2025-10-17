Foo Fighters are 'about to take flight' in possible new music teaser

By Josh Johnson

Are Foo Fighters teasing new music?

Dave Grohl and company have posted a video on Instagram featuring an image of a parrot perched in front of a Foo Fighters logo with what sure sounds like fresh material playing in the background.

The Foos further stir the pot with the accompanying caption, which reads, "About to take flight…"

We'll have to wait and see if new Foos tunes are indeed in the pipeline. Either that or Grohl is planning to get even deeper into bird-watching.

Foo Fighters put out a new single called "Today's Song" in July, which was the band's first original music to follow their 2023 album, But Here We Are. They recently wrapped a tour of Asia after playing a batch of pop-up U.S. shows, which marked their first with new drummer Ilan Rubin.

