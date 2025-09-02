Foo Fighters announce Mexico show with Queens of the Stone Age

JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' ABC/Randy Holmes (Randy Holmes/ABC)
By Josh Johnson

Foo Fighters have announced a headlining Mexico date with Queens of the Stone Age.

The concert takes place Nov. 12 in Monterrey and is part of the Corona Capital Sessions concert series. The bill also includes Jehnny Beth of the band Savages.

For ticket info, visit FooFighters.com.

The Foos are also headlining the Corona Capital festival in Mexico City on Nov. 14. The Mexico dates follow a tour of Asia kicking off in October, marking the first Foo Fighters live dates since Dave Grohl's 2024 infidelity scandal and the firing of drummer Josh Freese.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!