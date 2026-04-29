Foo Fighters announce last-minute NYC and NJ club shows

Foo Fighters have announced a pair of last-minute, intimate club concerts in New York City and New Jersey.

Dave Grohl and company will be performing at NYC's Irving Plaza on Thursday and the Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, New Jersey, on Saturday.

Tickets for both shows cost $30 and will go on sale in person at their respective venues at 10 a.m. local time. There is a two-ticket limit per person, and your guest must enter the venue at the same time you do.

For more info, visit FooFighters.com.

Foo Fighters released a new album, Your Favorite Toy, on Friday. They're headlining the upcoming Welcome to Rockville and BottleRock Napa festivals in May before launching a full North American headlining tour in August.

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