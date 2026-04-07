Folk Against the Machine: Tom Morello playing 2026 Newport Folk Festival

Tom Morello at 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. (Disney/Jennifer Pottheiser) (Jennifer Pottheiser/Disney)
By Josh Johnson

Tom Morello has joined the lineup for the 2026 edition of the iconic Newport Folk Festival, taking place July 24-26 in Newport, Rhode Island.

The Newport Folk Festival was the site of Bob Dylan's infamous "going electric" moment in 1965, which outraged some traditionalist attendees who felt folk music should only be played on acoustic guitars. We can only imagine what the crowd might have thought of a shredder like Morello playing Newport.

Maybe Morello will play a rendition of Rage Against the Machine's "Killing in the Name" and change the lyrics to, "Folk you, I won't do what you tell me."

The 2026 Newport Folk Festival is already sold out. The lineup also includes Paramore's Hayley Williams performing a set billed as "Hayley Williams & Friends."

Morello is currently on tour with Bruce Springsteen playing select songs alongside the E Street Band.

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