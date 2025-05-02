Flea's Silverlake Conservatory of Music releases Pretenders tribute EP

The Silverlake Conservatory of Music, the music education organization co-founded by Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea, has released an EP paying tribute to Pretenders.

The set includes recordings of the Pretenders songs "The Wait," "Show Me" and "Talk of the Town" performed by the SCM All-Stars, described in a press release as "an ensemble of the Conservatory's exceptional youth musicians."

"Music education! From the lesson room, to the practice at home, to the band rehearsal, to letting it all out in the recording studio. And now, to your earholes!" says Flea, who executive produced the EP. "The kids at the Silverlake Conservatory of Music have recorded something incredible, and the first three songs, an homage to The Pretenders, are out today."

Flea adds, "Please support the kids, support music education, listen to it and cheer them on. Thank youuuuuuuu!"

You can listen to the EP now via digital outlets. All proceeds will benefit the Silverlake Conservatory, as will Pretenders frontwoman Chrissie Hynde's mechanical royalties.

The Silverlake Conservatory also plans to release Neil Young and Red Hot Chili Peppers tribute EPs in July and September, respectively.

